TikTok Star Megha Thakur Passes Away Aged 21; Parents Say 'she Will Be Dearly Missed'

Indian-Canadian TikTok star and social media influencer Megha Thakur, 21, passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly", her parents have announced.

Thakur, whose videos were related to body positivity, self-confidence and her dance, had 930K followers on TikTok. She had over 1 lakh followers on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, her parents informed her followers that Megha died on November 24. The cause of her death has not been mentioned.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours," the post by Megha's "loving parents" said.

It added, "Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey."

"Her posts brought so much confidence and light when I was struggling, she was always an angel, and beautiful inside and out. I'm sorry for your loss and may she rest in peace," one of her followers wrote.

Another said, "This is very unexpected and heart breaking. I haven't followed her long but quickly came to adore her as a bright and powerful person, sending her soul and her family so much love."

The last Instagram post captioned: "YOU'RE in charge. Remember that" she shared was on November 19.