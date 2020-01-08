Tiktok's Popularity Sparks The Rise Of 'collaboration Houses'; Details Inside

TikTok is an emerging social media platform. It has opened new gates for the influencers and social media stars. TikTok is known as a generational phenomenon and consists primarily of Millenials and Gen-Z teenagers creating content that has broader generational appeal.

It all started with Youtube and Youtubers making vines, videos, and collaborations. It has taken these media traditions to another level. Alongside creating and uploading unique and original content, TikTokers have started establishing their own collaboration houses for TikTok.

So-called collab houses, also known as content houses, are an established tradition in the influencer world. Over the last five years, they have formed a network of hubs across Los Angeles.

It all started back in 2014 when members of an early collab channel called Our Second Life lived and worked together in what they called the 02L Mansion.

This was followed by the moving in of nearly all the top talent on Vine into a large apartment complex at 1600 Vine Street.

Soon after, YouTuber mansions started popping up all over the city. The Vlog Squad shacked up in Studio City, while Team 10, Jake Paul, rented a giant house in West Hollywood before eventually camping at a mansion in Calabasas.

Another group of YouTubers rented a $12 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills and deemed it the Clout House.

TikTokers' collab house - The Hype House

Now, this traditional trend is also followed by young TikTokers. Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson, fellow TikTok stars, planned and created a TikTok collab house, the Hype House.

The Hype House is a grand mansion located in Los Angeles. The house is been created for TikTok stars where they gather and create TikTok video content. It was formed in December 2019.

The Hype House is a Spanish-style mansion that is situated on a hilltop on a gated street in the city of Los Angeles, CA. It has a large backyard, a pool, and kitchen, dining and living quarters. While only 19 people live there full time, there's a stream of content creators who visit the mansion daily to collaborate and create content.

