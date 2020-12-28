Tina Ambani Posts A Heartfelt Note For Dhirubhai Ambani, Says 'miss You Immensely'

Quick links:
Tina Ambani took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Dhirubhai Ambani on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The former Bollywood actor also attached a heartfelt note along with the pictures and wrote that there will be no one like him. She further wrote about how everyone in the family misses him “immensely”, check out the post below.
Tina Ambani posted a couple of throwback pictures with her father in law, Dhirubhai Ambani. In the pictures, both Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani were seen with Dhirubhai Ambani. The former actor wrote in her caption, “There was, is and will be no one like you Pappa. You brought out the best in each one of us and taught us how to broaden our horizons. While we miss you immensely, you remain part of our being, guiding and watching over us, lighting our path and reminding us each day of the possibilities life holds. Happy birthday”. Check out the post below.
When netizens saw the post, they flooded the pictures with comments and their reactions. A number of people wished him love and sent wishes to him on his birth anniversary. Check out some of the reactions on the post by the netizens below.
A number of other netizens sent love to Tina Ambani and family and sent them warm regards. Many netizens recalled the great deeds of Dhirubhai Ambani and wrote about many things in the comments section. Check out some of the fan comments in the section below.
