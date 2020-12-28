Tina Ambani Posts A Heartfelt Note For Dhirubhai Ambani, Says 'miss You Immensely'

Tina Ambani took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Dhirubhai Ambani on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The former Bollywood actor also attached a heartfelt note along with the pictures and wrote that there will be no one like him. She further wrote about how everyone in the family misses him “immensely”, check out the post below.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Tina Ambani posts throwback pics on Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary

Tina Ambani posted a couple of throwback pictures with her father in law, Dhirubhai Ambani. In the pictures, both Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani were seen with Dhirubhai Ambani. The former actor wrote in her caption, “There was, is and will be no one like you Pappa. You brought out the best in each one of us and taught us how to broaden our horizons. While we miss you immensely, you remain part of our being, guiding and watching over us, lighting our path and reminding us each day of the possibilities life holds. Happy birthday”. Check out the post below.

When netizens saw the post, they flooded the pictures with comments and their reactions. A number of people wished him love and sent wishes to him on his birth anniversary. Check out some of the reactions on the post by the netizens below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

A number of other netizens sent love to Tina Ambani and family and sent them warm regards. Many netizens recalled the great deeds of Dhirubhai Ambani and wrote about many things in the comments section. Check out some of the fan comments in the section below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Ambani family tree

Dhirubhai Ambani was married to Kokilaben in the year 1955 and had two sons with her, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, and two daughters Nina Ambani and Dipti Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani married Nita Dalal and have three kids, Akash, Isha and Anant. Their oldest son, Akash and his wife Shloka Mehta became parents to a baby boy recently.

Anil Ambani got married to Tina Munim and has two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

The daughters of Dhirubhai Ambani, Nina Ambani got married to B. Kothari and Deepti Ambani got married to Dattaraj Salgaonkar.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.