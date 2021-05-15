Tina Ambani Posts Family Pic, Pens Heart-warming Note On International Day Of Families

Tina Ambani, the wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, has posted a heart-warming message on Instagram about the importance of keeping ones loved ones close on the occasion of the International Day of Families. ''If there is one lesson that we, as human beings, have learned these days, it is the importance of family, ''said the chairperson of the Kokilaben D Ambani Hospital. She added, every day together is a reason to rejoice, a reason to praise, and a day to give thanks. ''Keep your loved ones close to you - either physically and emotionally, or digitally., '' Ambani wrote in her Instagram message, which also included a picture of her family.

Tina Ambani on International Day of Families 2021

Tina Ambani's message is particularly pertinent in light of the current circumstances. The novel Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "If there's one thing we've learnt in these times, it's the importance of family. Every day together is cause for cheer, an occasion to celebrate, an opportunity to give thanks. Hold your loved ones close - physically and emotionally, or virtually. Get to know their real selves, what makes them tick, their ideas, inspirations and aspirations. #familyday #family."

Tina Ambani is the chairperson of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and a former Bollywood star. Tina Munim starred in successful films such as Baaton Baaton Mein, Rocky, and Yeh Vaada Raha before marrying Anil Ambani in 1991.

International Day of Families 2021

Every year on May 15, International Family Day is observed. This remarkable day, also known as World Family Day, was established by the United Nations in 1993 to highlight and honour the irreplaceable role that family plays in shaping individuals since their formative years. The UN-designated International Day of Families focuses on key issues affecting families around the world. Health, gender equality, work-family balance, education, children's rights and social inclusion are only a few of the topics covered.

Picture Credit: Instagram-TinaAmbaniOfficial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.