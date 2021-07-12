Tina Ambani Wishes Shloka Ambani With A Doting Birthday Note; 'Joy To See You Blossom'

Former actress and wife of Indian businessman Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani took to her social media to share a doting birthday wish to Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani. The former actress has a penchant for sharing pictures of her family and sending out doting wishes on their birthday. Check out Tina Ambani Instagram post wishing Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law.

Tina Ambani wishes Shloka Mehta Ambani on her birthday

The wife of Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, July 11. Wishing for the same, Chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Tina Ambani took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture of her with Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law. Dedicated a warm caption for her, Tina shed light on Shloka's transition from a wife to a mother in their family.

She wrote, 'A beautiful girl, now a wonderful woman, wife, mother. It's been a joy to see you blossom. Wishing you a year that brings every happiness and new discoveries. Happy birthday!'. Recently, Shloka and Akash Ambani made headlines after welcoming their baby boy Prithvi Akash Ambani. The pictures of the newborn with grandfather Mukesh Ambani had quickly gone viral on social media with the image being a subject of many internet jokes and trolls.

Netizens in the comment section took to his opportunity to wish Shloka Ambani on her birthday while some complimented the duo's picture together.

More on Tina Ambani's Instagram

Amassing a following of over 130k followers on Instagram, the chairperson for Harmony Art Foundation Tina Ambani's posts show a bride glimpse of the elite family of India. Recently, she paid her respects to the late actor Dilip Kumar in a warm post recollecting his presence at her wedding. In another post, Tina shared a video compilation depicting her journey on social media in honour of Social Media day.

In the video, she shared a bunch of unseen images of the Ambani family featuring Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and more. From her mother to her sister, the former actress always has affectionate words to say to her family members. Check out her latest Instargam posts below.

