Tina Ambani's Son Anmol Ambani's Wedding Today: All About His To-be Wife Khrisha Shah

Congratulations are in order for Tina and Anil Ambani's son, Anmol Ambani, as he is set to tie the knot with partner Khrisha Shah. The extravagant wedding will reportedly be held in Mumbai on February 20 in the presence of close family and friends. The couple enjoyed a fun time celebrating the pre-wedding festivities.

Images and videos of the same surfaced online wherein netizens got to witness the young couple rejoicing their union. As per the pictures, several celebrities attended the ceremonies including Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. With netizens pouring in congratulatory wishes for Tina Ambani, read on to know who is Khrisha Shah, who will become a member of the Ambani family.

Who is Anmol Ambani's to-be wife Khrisha Shah?

As per the information available on WikiBiography, Anmol Ambani's to-be wife Khrisha Shah is an entrepreneur hailing from Mumbai. Khrisha, who is set to become the elder daughter-in-law of industrialist Anil Ambani has an elder sister named Nriti and an older brother named Mishal Shah. As per her sister, Nriti Shah's Instagram post last week, Khrisha's father Nikunj Shah died six months ago. On the other hand, her mother Neelam Shah is a fashion designer.

Khrisha is also the co-founder and CEO of a company called DYSCO, digital business networking based in Mumbai. She runs the company along with her elder brother. As per various reports, she used to work in Accenture in the UK as a technical analyst but left her job to start her entrepreneurial journey in India. Moreover, Khrisha is known to be vocal about mental health issues as she launched a campaign called #Lovenotfear. As per the official website, the campaign helps people to 'Take the first steps out of what is effectively a ‘mental lockdown’ and help them integrate back into society.'

More on Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah wedding

Antara Motiwala Marwah took to her Instagram to post a number of videos and pictures from Tina Ambani's son's wedding ceremonies. As mentioned earlier, the grand affair was attended by many celebrities as Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram to share a picture from the wedding with her mother, Jaya, and daughter Navya. Moreover, Antara shared a picture of the newly-wedded couple along with their respective mothers-in-law.

Image: Instagram/@anmol.a.ambani/newsiepie