Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Part Ways After 13 Years Of Wedding, To Share Kids' Custody

After rumours of major fallout between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen went rife for the past few weeks, the two announced their divorce. The estranged couple took to their respective social media accounts to confirm that they've "finalised" their divorce after being married for 13 years.

In their statements, Tom and Gisele had nothing but love for each other and spoke firmly on how their co-parenting duties will be their topmost priority. The two share parental duties for two children; son Benjamin Rein (12), and Vivian Lake (9). In her own statement, Bündchen said, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart."

Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen seperate after 13 years of marriage

The 45-year-old NFL player, in his statement, touched upon the "painful and difficult" process to head toward divorce while calling his and Gisele Bündchen's kids "the centre" of their world.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

For the unversed, Brady also has a child with ex Bridget Moynahan; a son John Jack Edward (15), who shares a close bond with Bündchen.

On the other hand, Gisele Bündchen, in her statement, explained how her priority remains to be their children while wishing "the best" for her now ex-husband.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele," Gisele's statement read.

After the two finalised their divorce, the ex-couple agreed to joint custody of their two children, who they will be co-parenting, according to People. A source revealed that the 45-year-old Quarterback and the 42-year-old supermodel, "this whole time," have been working together on the settlement and custody agreements.

