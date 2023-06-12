Tony Award Winner Michael Arden Shares The Struggle Of Growing Up As Gay In Moving Speech

This year’s Tony Awards took place at the United Palace in Washington Heights. Parade director Michael Arden won the award in Best Direction for a Musical category for staging the new revival of Parade on Broadway. While accepting the accolade, Arden addressed the queer community.

In his speech, Arden discussed prejudice, drawing parallels between Parade's depiction of brutal anti-Semitism and his own homophobic experiences as a boy. He said, “Parade’ tells the story of a life that was cut short at the hands of the belief that one group of people is more or less valuable than another and that they might be more deserving of justice."

He continued, "This is a belief that is the core of antisemitism, of white supremacy, of homophobia, of transphobia and intolerance of any kind. We must come together. We must battle this. It is so, so important, or else we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history.”

"Growing up, I was called the F-word more times than I could remember. And all I can say now is I'm a faggot with a Tony!"#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/pJYzfgIJoh — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 12, 2023

Arden continued by recalling other instances when he had been called "the F-word," a homophobic epithet, as a youngster. "Growing up, I was called the F-word more times than I can remember, and now I’m a f***ot with a Tony. So, keep raising your voices, my friends. Keep loving and uplifting each other, standing up against intolerance any time you see it. And vote every chance you get," the director added.

This is Arden’s first Tony win. He was nominated in the past for directing Once On This Island and Spring Awakening. This year, Arden also helmed the Jefferson Mays-starring A Christmas Carol. Lear deBessonet for Into the Woods, Casey Nicholaw for Some Like It Hot, Jack O'Brien for Shucked, and Jessica Stone for Kimberly Akimbo were the other nominees in the 2023 Best Direction for a Musical category, in which Parade won..