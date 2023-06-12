Tony Awards 2023: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Jodie Comer Rule The Red Carpet

Quick links:
Chastain stole the spotlight with her radiant presence, donning an eye-catching yellow Gucci ensemble. To complement her stunning look, she opted for a stylish ponytail.
Ariana DeBose graced the event in a custom plunging Prada gown that left everyone in awe. The metallic fabric of her gown contributed to its striking and attention-grabbing appeal.
Lupita Nyong'o made a bold statement at the 2023 Tony Awards with a custom-made silver breastplate designed by Misha Japanwala.
Annaleigh Ashford dazzled in a navy tulle dress with sequin and paillette accents, perfectly suited for the glamour at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Jodie Comer exudes elegance in a sleek, structured gown on the red carpet of the 2023 Tony Awards, featuring subtle sparkly accents and a flattering silhouette.
Rachel Brosnahan wowed in a black polka-dot dress from the Dua Lipa x Versace collection at the 2023 Tony Awards, accentuated with butterfly details and a unique tattered hemline.
Julianne Hough turned heads in a stunning floral Carolina Herrera gown at the 2023 Tony Awards, combining a voluminous skirt with a captivating backless design.
Lea Michele showcased a red and white floral dress at the 2023 Tony Awards, delighting fans with a voluminous skirt that allowed for twirling on the red carpet.
Sara Bareilles looked captivating in a dramatic red dress by Georges Chakra at the 2023 Tony Awards, featuring cage-like sleeves and a voluminous oversized skirt.
Leyna Bloom stunned in a black and gold Mark Bumgarner dress at the 2023 Tony Awards, accentuated by a structured bodice and an oversized rosette detail at the waistline.
Marcia Gay Harden opted for an all-black look at the 2023 Tony Awards, stunning in a long-sleeved dress with a thigh-high slit and a train, keeping her overall appearance sleek and sophisticated.
Lily Rabe showcased a captivating blue and black Erdem ensemble at the 2023 Tony Awards, with sparkling pale blue fabric and striking black leather gloves.
Uzo Aduba made a pregnancy announcement at the 2023 Tony Awards while confidently rocking an orange suit with wide-leg trousers and a bra top, showcasing her baby bump.
Betsy Wolfe, a Tony nominee, graced the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet in a feathered purple gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit and a magnificent train, paired with matching purple heels.