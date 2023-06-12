Last Updated:

Tony Awards 2023: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Jodie Comer Rule The Red Carpet

Celebrities dazzled on the red carpet at the 76th Tony Awards, showcasing exquisite gowns and bold fashion choices that left a lasting impression.

| Written By
Simple Vishwakarma
Jessica Chastain
1/15
Source: @21metgala/twitter

Chastain stole the spotlight with her radiant presence, donning an eye-catching yellow Gucci ensemble. To complement her stunning look, she opted for a stylish ponytail.

Ariana DeBose
2/15
Source: @21metgala/twitter

Ariana DeBose graced the event in a custom plunging Prada gown that left everyone in awe. The metallic fabric of her gown contributed to its striking and attention-grabbing appeal. 

 Lupita Nyong'o
3/15
Source: @21metgala/twitter

Lupita Nyong'o made a bold statement at the 2023 Tony Awards with a custom-made silver breastplate designed by Misha Japanwala.

Annaleigh Ashford
4/15
Source: @im_so_v.o.g.u.e •/Instagram

Annaleigh Ashford dazzled in a navy tulle dress with sequin and paillette accents, perfectly suited for the glamour at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Jodie Comer
5/15
Source: @jodescomer\instagram

Jodie Comer exudes elegance in a sleek, structured gown on the red carpet of the 2023 Tony Awards, featuring subtle sparkly accents and a flattering silhouette.

Rachel Brosnahan
6/15
Source: @21metgala/twitter

Rachel Brosnahan wowed in a black polka-dot dress from the Dua Lipa x Versace collection at the 2023 Tony Awards, accentuated with butterfly details and a unique tattered hemline.

Julianne Hough
7/15
Source: Shutterstock

Julianne Hough turned heads in a stunning floral Carolina Herrera gown at the 2023 Tony Awards, combining a voluminous skirt with a captivating backless design.

Lea Michele
8/15
Source: @21metgala/twitter

Lea Michele showcased a red and white floral dress at the 2023 Tony Awards, delighting fans with a voluminous skirt that allowed for twirling on the red carpet.

Sara Bareilles
9/15
Source: @konahatcher/Instagram

Sara Bareilles looked captivating in a dramatic red dress by Georges Chakra at the 2023 Tony Awards, featuring cage-like sleeves and a voluminous oversized skirt.

Leyna Bloom
10/15
Source: Leyna Bloom/Instagram

Leyna Bloom stunned in a black and gold Mark Bumgarner dress at the 2023 Tony Awards, accentuated by a structured bodice and an oversized rosette detail at the waistline.

Marcia Gay Harden
11/15
Source: @bailey.moon/Instagram

Marcia Gay Harden opted for an all-black look at the 2023 Tony Awards, stunning in a long-sleeved dress with a thigh-high slit and a train, keeping her overall appearance sleek and sophisticated.

Lily Rabe
12/15
Source: @Lily Rabe Brasil/Instagram

Lily Rabe showcased a captivating blue and black Erdem ensemble at the 2023 Tony Awards, with sparkling pale blue fabric and striking black leather gloves.

Uzo Aduba
13/15
Source: @Christian Siriano/Instagram

Uzo Aduba made a pregnancy announcement at the 2023 Tony Awards while confidently rocking an orange suit with wide-leg trousers and a bra top, showcasing her baby bump.

Betsy Wolfe
14/15
Source: Betsywolfe/Instagram

Betsy Wolfe, a Tony nominee, graced the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet in a feathered purple gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit and a magnificent train, paired with matching purple heels.

Amber Ruffin
15/15
Source: @amberruffin\instagram

Amber Ruffin broke away from her signature blazers and donned a striking bright blue gown with puff sleeves and a thigh-high slit for the 2023 Tony Awards.

