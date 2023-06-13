Tony Awards Winners 2023: Tony Awards 2023: Who Won What At The Prestigious Ceremony

Quick links:
Topdog/Underdog wins the award for best revival of a play. (Image: AP)
The 76th edition of the Tony Awards took place at the United Palace in Washington Heights, Manhattan on Sunday. This year's awards ceremony kicked off with the Writers Guild of America strike still ongoing and writers were told to pre-record their speeches. The best musical award was won by Kimberly Akimbo and the best play award went to Leopoldstadt.
Brandon Uranowitz accepted the Tony Award for his performance in Leopoldstadt. He won in the category of Best Featured Actor Meanwhile, the Best Play Revival award was won by Topdog/Underdog. Check out the complete list of Tony Awards winners below.
Best New Play: Leopoldstadt
Best New Musical: Kimberly Akimbo
Best Play Revival: Topdog/Underdog
Best Musical Revival: Parade
Best Leading Actor in a Play: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Best Leading Actress in a Play: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Leading Actor in a Musical: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Best Featured Actor in a Play: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Best Featured Actress in a Play: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Direction of a Play: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Arden, Parade
Best Book of a Musical: David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Original Score: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Best Choreography: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Best Orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Best Costume Design of a Play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Best Sound Design of a Play: Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement: Joel Grey and John Kander
Isabelle Stevenson Award: Jerry Mitchell
Regional Theater Tony Award: Pasadena Playhouse
Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education: Jason Zembuch Young
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater: Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey and Robert Fried
(Tony Award is given to the artists performing in theatres. | Image: AP)
The Tony Awards took place on June 12 at 5.30 AM IST. This award is presented to give recognition to Broadway theatre. This annual ceremony takes place in Manhattan and the awards are presented by The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing.