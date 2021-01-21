Top Moments From Run BTS Episode 122: See List Of The Highlights Of The Episode

Run BTS is a South Korean variety web series featuring the members of the boy band BTS. In the episodes, the band members play games and participate in various activities that require them to complete tasks and challenges. The episodes also portray the band members carrying out various secret missions to earn prizes or punishments.

The series enjoys a massive viewership from all over the world. The year 2020 ended with an interesting episode from the series, Ep 122. The episode had shown flashbacks from the Ep 102 and Ep 103. Here is a list of some of the best moments from the Run BTS episode 122. Run BTS episodes can be watched on Weverse and VLive.

Top moments on Run BTS' show Ep 122

Chanting Run BTS theme

During the Ep 122, it was seen that ChimChim tried to sing an impromptu Run BTS tune. He was giving Taehyung nudge to sing along with him but Taehyung was not showing any interest. However, when he saw that ChimChim stopped for a second, he cutely betrayed him and Kookie was the only one who chanted the Run BTS anthem with other band members instead. Jimin’s reaction to the same was hilarious.

Jin winks at the camera

Jimin made Jin wink at the camera while he was teasing him not to get his ears red at any embarrassing moment. Meanwhile, he also made Yoongi do the heart sign. This made the other band members laugh out loud at him.

Jungkook’s rapping skills

As a part of the challenge, Jungkook was to rap skills while narrating the recipe had and Hobi had another laughing fit. Jin was caught on camera barfing a few times when he tried to taste the sauce several times. Jimin, however, teased Yoongi yet again by making him taste the Tangsuyuk sauce early on, as the subtitles read, “Your pain is my happiness” with ChimChim’s infectious laughter.

Jin and Suga's cooking skills

Jin and Suga are considered as better chefs from among the other band members. As part of a challenge, Suga and Jin were able to make a second dish. The two successfully made meatballs with cherry tomatoes and asparagus. Watch Episode 122 from Run BTS below.

On another note, in the recent episode of Run BTS, Jungkook accidentally revealed his new tattoo. Jungkook's tattoo sleeve left numerous people surprised. Watch the video of the same below.

