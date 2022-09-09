Toronto Film Festival Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth: 'We Keep Her Legacy In Our Memory'

The Toronto International Film Festival began on Thursday, 8th September for its 47th edition. The film feastival will be featuring some of the "biggest names in film, and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film." While the audience awaits the much-anticipated event that kicked off yesterday, The Toronto International Film Festival was paused to pay a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth who passed away on the same day.

The Toronto International Film Festival pays tribute to the late Queen

Soon after the news of Queen Elizabeth passing away broke online, numerous celebrities and fans extended their condolences. Meanwhile, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey penned a heartwarming tribute while announcing a pause in the film festival as a mark of respect.

The statement read, “We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her passing. As we prepare to welcome Canadians and international guests to the festival, we know that many will be deeply affected by her death. We keep her legacy in our memory.”

Meanwhile, even the BAFTA CEO Kevin Price and chair Krishnendu Majumdar issued a statement informing everyone that the BAFTA pre-Emmys tea party will no longer take place this weekend. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with the Academy spanned 50 years. Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the U.K.’s creative industries, having been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund. Over the years, The Queen has visited countless film and television organizations, supporting their efforts by highlighting the work they do.”

Image: AP