Transgender Pooja wins commuters' hearts on local train; gets message from Ankita Lokhande

The Mumbai local train is known as the 'lifeline' of the city with people spending hours travelling to their workplaces and educational institutes. Apart from the crowd in the trains, the commuters often travel with stress on their minds from their professional and personal lives. A transgender named Pooja Sharma has been striving to lift the spirits of the travellers by entertaining them during their journey.

READ: Set Up Separate Toilet Facilities For Transgender People In Offices: Delhi Govt To Depts, MCDs

Pooja Sharma aka 'Rekha' wins hearts on local train

Pooja Sharma has been posting videos on Instagram for the last few months. even before the local trains were opened up for the general public on February 1. She could do so because her stage is the ladies compartment, which had been opened last year for the public along with the essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While her dancing is a highlight in the videos, she is often seen performing small acts, like selling fruits or posting a heartwarming moment with the children and other commuters. However, she never wears a mask amid the COVID-19 infection chances in the crowded conditions inside the train.

Pooja Sharma’s Instagram handle also features the name ‘Rekha’, as she dressed elegantly like veteran actor Rekha, known for her graceful sarees.

READ: Mississippi Senate: Ban Transgender Athletes On Female Teams

Recently, a media person posted a video compiling her videos, along with her conversation with a paparazzi when she was snapped in Lokhandwala. She shared that she was coming up with an album and had gone for shopping at the venue.

Reacting to the video, Ankita Lokhande reacted, “Pooja, you are very beautiful, in your appearance as well with your heart.’

Pooja reportedly sets out every day on the local trains and records such videos. She also has some with celebrities. She has also been invited to platforms, where she has narrated the ups and downs in her life as a transgender.

READ: Pedro Pascal Showers Love On Sister Lux Pascal As She Comes Out As A Transgender

READ: Gabbi Tuft's Story Of Gender Transitioning: Former Wrestler Comes Out As Transgender

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.