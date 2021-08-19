Trisha Yearwood Sheds Light On Ex-US President Jimmy Carter's 75th Anniversary Gift

Trisha Yearwood, one of the prolific American artists who garnered popularity with her debut single She’s In Love With A Boy, recently opened up about the story about how she and her husband, Garth Brooks had to put a lot of thought into gifting former President Jimmy Carter and his wife on their 75th-anniversary.

Trisha Yearwood on gifting Ex-President Carter a red convertible

According to the reports by People, The Song Remembers When singer Trisha Yearwood revealed that she and her husband, Garth Brooks decided to give the former President, Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn a classic red convertible that was built the same year the latter couple married. While revealing what discussions she had with her husband while deciding a gift for them, she mentioned-

"What do you give these guys? I can't imagine the gifts they've received. Garth was like, 'Why don't we get him a car from the year they married?' " Yearwood said.

"So that's what we went on the hunt for to find it." She even referred to her as the ‘internet girl’ who dug deep in search of the car while Brooks made sure it worked. I found several and then I turned it over and this came back to be the one that was the most likely to actually run and right," she added.

It was recently revealed by a close friend of the carters’ that the couple was very excited about the gift. “Bright eyes and big smiles and ... very excited time, but there was so much special because the people that were here from all aspects of their lives," she revealed then. Yearwood also mentioned how she and her husband respected the Carters’ decade long span as contributed a lot to Habitat for Humanity- an organization close to the hearts of the former president and his wife.

"They've been such role models to us ever since we met them probably 12 or 13 years ago when we started doing Habitat builds with them. And they're just the example of who you want to be,” recalled Trisha Yearwood. Praising them further, she added that “they served the country but then beyond that what they've done in the world and how they've helped people globally, they're the example of what to be.”

IMAGE: AP