Two-day Disability Awareness Festival Organised In Bhubaneswar

A festival is being organised in Bhubaneswar to spread awareness of disabilities. The festival will include a photography exhibition and a film festival.

Disability Awareness Film Festival 2019, a two-day film festival is being organised in Bhubaneswar to spread awareness of disabilities. A committee member of the festival said, "This event is being organized by us in order to spread awareness regarding disabilities. It is a two-day event and includes a photography exhibition and also a film festival."

 

 

