Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee Who Took Up Arms For His Country Killed In Russian Shelling

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee earlier took to his social media account and revealed to his fans and followers that he had joined in his country's fight amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to reports by Deadline, Lee had joined Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces and was killed in Irpin in shelling by Russian forces.

Pasha Lee was well known for his work in films including Meeting Of Classmates, sports drama The Fight Rules, Selfie Party, etc.

Ukrainian actor killed in Russian shelling

Deadline recently reported that 33-year-old Pasha Lee was killed on Sunday in Irpin, as shelling went on in the suburbs of Kyiv. The actor had earlier taken to his Instagram account only days before his death and posted a picture as he sat in his official army uniform. He penned down a caption filled with hope as he wrote (translated in English), "For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE 🇺🇦 WE ARE WORKING !!!"

Several fans, followers and colleagues took to the comments section of his last post and called him the country's angel, while some refused to believe the heartbreaking news of his death was true.

On Sunday, Ukraine's General Headquarters reported that Russian forces continued to fire 'mercilessly' in civilian neighbourhoods including Irpin. They shared a short clip of evacuations being carried out in the region and claimed that there were still several individuals who have not been able to get to safety owing to Russia's military offensive.

In the short video, the Ukrainian army could be seen helping citizens in the evacuation process against the sound of shelling. Ukraine's General Headquarters claimed, "During the evacuation, the Russians opened mortar fire on people. Аt least three people were killed in shelling, including two children".

The General Headquarters showed how exactly the evacuation in Irpin, Kyiv region.



There russian army mercilessly continues to fire on all neighborhoods. A significant number of residents are still in basements. During the evacuation, the russians opened mortar fire on people. pic.twitter.com/nB3usaVBpE — UkraineEnglishUpdates (@EnglishUkraine) March 6, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 12th day on March 7, and the International Court of Justice has most recently heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal seeking accountability for the ongoing Russian offensive in his country. The Permanent Representative of Zelensky, Anton Korynevich, appealed to Russia to settle the ongoing war like a 'civilised nation'. He said, "My message to Russia-- let us settle our disputes like civilized nations, lay down your arms."

(Image: @pashaleeofficial/Instagram)