Ukrainian Media Organisations Openly Call For Ban On All Russian TV Channels Amid War

It has been 16 days since Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine claiming innocent lives and compelling millions of civilians to flee their homes. As the war shows no signs of slowing down, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more powerful figures from Ukraine continue to call on global powers to join hands in condemning Putin's actions. Moreover, thousands of Russians had also reportedly taken to the streets to protest against the war.

Major global companies like Apple, McDonald's, Netflix and more have pulled out their operations from Russia to protest the war in Ukraine. In another major development, major Ukrainian media companies have now collectively and openly called on a ban on all Russsian TV channels citing their unethical practices of hiding the actual scenarios of war.

Ukrainian media organizations call for ban on Russian TV channels

As per a report from Deadline, the heads of the biggest Ukrainian media organizations like 1+1 Media, Starlight Media, Inter Media Group along with the members of the Ukrainian government penned an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in light of the ongoing malpractices by the Russian TV channels. The letter reportedly urged the president to impose a sanction on all Russian TV channels.

They have asked the president and her Vice President Věra Jourová to recommend the European news providers to watch Ukrainian TV news. As per the outlet, these Ukrainian media organizations have joined forces since Putin's declaration on February 25 to broadcast a 24/7 United News newscast in order to keep the country rightly informed of the situation. As per the open letter obtained by Deadline, they stated,

''Russian TV channels are justifying the Russian war against Ukraine in their multiple news stories, they are withholding the truth about the real scale of the military actions and their own losses,''

They also accused the Russian channels like RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 and NTV Mir of 'generating an enormous amount of fake news.' Along with a ban on distribution in EU territory, the letter also requested a sanction to be imposed on 'all Russian TV channels which are broadcasting by satellites or any other technology'. The open letter also reportedly welcomed the EU's decision to forbid access to RT and Sputnik.

