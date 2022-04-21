Union Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds Indian Cinema; 'Created Identity For India In World'

After he visited the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on April 20, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur fell short of words to describe the efforts through which Indian Cinema has reached its pinnacle. In the words of the Union Minister, "Indian cinema created an identity for India in the world."

After taking a tour of the NMIC which is situated at Mumbai's Peddar Road, Union Minister Anurag Thakur encouraged the youth who are interested in filmmaking to come and visit the museum, which is housed in two buildings - the 19th-century heritage structure the Gulshan Mahal and the custom-built New Museum Building. He went on to claim that the tour of the tourists visiting Mumbai shall remain incomplete till they pay a visit to this museum.

"National Museum of Indian Cinema is a must-visit for those interested in films, especially Indian films; your visit to Mumbai will be incomplete if you don't visit NMIC when you are in Mumbai. This is a heritage of India, every person should visit this place, especially those who are interested in films and Indian cinema," Anurag Thakur said.

Have you visited the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai ?



Do visit for a journey through Indian cinematic history and experience our cinematic excellence through the ages. You can also find unique equipments used since the advent of moving pictures. pic.twitter.com/Xq7IsUKk87 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 21, 2022

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur praises efforts of pre-modern filmmakers

After seeing the huge old cameras that were used by filmmakers of the past, Union Minister Anurag Thakur greatly appreciated filmmakers and technicians of those times as he was mesmerised by just the thought of how people used to make films using such huge equipment. The Minister made an appeal to film buffs to pay a visit to NMIC and understand how films were made 100 years ago. The minister after recalling the efforts of the past filmmakers mentioned how the technology has now eased the work of present-day filmmakers.

"This is a heritage of India, every person should visit this place, especially those who are interested in films and Indian cinema. Spend some time here in NMIC and the Museum will take you back 100 years when cinema was made without any modern-day technology or equipment. Today we talk about animation, visual effects, graphics and gaming, and technology, but here we will get to see how films were made in those days in the absence of these and what progress has been made until today," the I&B Minister said.

The Ministry stated that film properties, vintage equipment, posters, copies of important films, promotional leaflets, soundtracks, trailers, transparencies, old cinema magazines, statistics covering filmmaking and distribution and others are displayed in a systematic manner depicting the history of Indian cinema in chronological order.

'Cinema is the country's soft power': Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Elaborating on the importance of cinema, the I&B Minister stated that Indian cinema is like a soft power for the country. He further added that India makes the highest number of films in the world and through cinema, the country has successfully created an identity for itself.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Indian cinema is our country's soft power which rules the hearts of millions of people across the world."

The Minister also held a review meeting with officials from the Films Division, NMIC, Central Board of Film Certification, and NFDC, and planted a sapling on the grounds of the NMIC. The 17th Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Shorts and Animation Films will take place in May at the NMIC Complex, which includes state-of-the-art auditoriums (MIFF).

Image: Twitter/@ianuragthakur