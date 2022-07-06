Uttar Pradesh Police found a unique way of spreading awareness among people with the poster of Arjun Kapoor's forthcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The official Twitter handle of the UP Police edited the poster of the film in a hilarious way, ensuring that 'No Villian Returns from behind the bars'. Not just this, they also added a pun on the film's Teri Galliyan track and gave an emergency helpline number for ensuring safety.

UP Police spreads awareness with a hilarious twist to Ek Villain Returns poster

Taking to their Twitter handle, UP police dropped the edited poster where the film's characters can be seen behind a mask with the words: "Ensuring No Villian Returns from behind the bars." In the caption, they wrote, "'Be Nobody's #Villaintine' ….because the only sequel to crime is prison! Dial 112 to make #TeriGalliyan safer. #NoVillainReturns. (sic)"

Take a look.

About Ek Villain Returns

The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial comes as a spiritual sequel to Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's 2014 film Ek Villain. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The highly anticipated film, which has been bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series, is set to release in theatres on 29 July 2022.

The recently released trailer of Ek Villain Returns showcased an intense, dark storyline where John Abraham is seen as a serial killer who only targets women with one-sided lovers. It is followed by myriad stills filled with action, suspense, murders and more. Teasing his film, Arjun wrote, "It's time to enter the Villain universe!"

In a recent conversation with ANI, John Abraham opened up about sharing the screen with Disha Patani for the first time, calling it a 'fantastic experience'. "I think with Disha, it was a fantastic experience to work with. It's only rare when you get on screen, and feel that the chemistry is working, I felt the same with Disha," he said.

