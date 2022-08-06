Upasana Singh Talks About Her Court Case Against Harnaaz Sandhu; Says 'film Got Delayed'

Actor and producer Upasana Singh has filed a court case against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu for allegedly breaching the contract for her Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange. Upasana mentioned that Sandhu distanced herself from the project, and did not fulfil her duty to promote the film. In a conversation with Indian Express, Upasana detailed her ordeal and how she was 'insulted' by Harnaaz Sandhu. Singh also revealed that she has a loan of more than Rs 1 crore because Harnaaz stepped back from the film.

Upasana Singh talks about her court case against Harnaaz Sandhu

"My film’s release date was 27 May and for us it was the biggest day of our lives when Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe. We partied and celebrated her. Everyone knew how close I was to her. After I told her that the dates of promotions for my film are around May 27, she stopped taking my calls," Upasana said and added, "Then I started messaging her asking, ‘The film is releasing on May 27. Tell me what dates will you give me for promotions.’ I started sending her mails, but she didn’t reply to anything.”

Bai Ji Kuttange's release date was also shifted from May 27 to August 19 in order for Harnaaz to get free and be available for promotions, says Singh. She added that the beauty pageant winner completely ignored and avoided her and everyone in her friend circle, and following these circumstances, Sandhu was served with a notice.

"Today, I have a loan of Rs 1 crore 60 lakh to release this film only because of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu as people stepped back because she did. My film got delayed and I have its interest. So many posters, so much publicity had happened earlier, everything went to waste," Upasana noted and expressed disbelief that Harnaaz could betray her in such a way.

For the unversed, Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange also stars Singh’s son, Nanak. It has been directed by Smeep Kang. Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe last December at an event held in Israel. Apart from her, only two other Indians, Sushmita Sena and Lara Dutta, have won the title earlier.

