US Man Dances To 'Chammak Challo' With Wife On Anniversary, Netizens Shower Love | Watch

Social media is filled with interesting and riveting videos and these days foreigners are making quite an impression on Indian audiences with their Bollywood performances on the internet.

Bollywood has a huge influence not just in India but abroad as well, and this US couple proves it in the best way possible. Ricky Pond recently shared a video of him and his wife dancing to the song Chammak Challo from the movie Ra One.

Netizens enthralled by Ricky's dance

Ricky, dressed entirely in ethnic Indianwear, released the video on the occasion of his 25th anniversary. The post quickly gained over 15,000 likes and is steadily expanding. People have also left a variety of heartfelt remarks on the post. One Instagram user wrote, "Hahah really enjoyed it and Roxanne looks beautiful in this dress." Another sent the couple "lots of love." A third user commented, "You guys are awesome." Several users wished the couple on their anniversary.

Ricky's other videos

Ricky certainly has a love for Indian songs as he frequently shares videos of him dancing to Bollywood numbers. Recently, on 15 August as India celebrated its 74th Independence Day, Ricky posted a clip of himself dancing to Chak De India.

He also showcased his dance skills on Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho, where he put on his black shades and dressed as a "high school student." He recently shared another video in which he can be seen swaying to Param Sundari, a song from Kriti Sanon's recently released film Mimi. Ricky Pond produced a video collage in which he can be seen dancing to the song through one of the windows while dressed in Indian garb.

Japanese group dancing to 'Chammak Challo'

People online were also fascinated by a Japanese dancing group's rendition of Chammak Challo. The ‘Asianz Dance Company' is currently stealing the show with their synchronised dance routines to the Hindi chartbuster. The video features Moe, Mana, Mayu, and Kaede, four members of the group, dancing to the song. They have also shared a number of videos where they are dancing to other Indian songs.

