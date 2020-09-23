Film On Uttarakhand Ghost Village 'Ek Tha Gaon' To Be Screened At MAMI 2020

Srishti Lakhera’s Ek Tha Gaon has entered the India Gold Competition of the 22nd MAMI Film Festival. The film has also been put up in the media library of Switzerland's Visions du Reel Festival documentary festival. Read on to know more about the movie.

Srishti Lakhera's 'Ek Tha Gaon' to be played at the MAMI Film Festival

Ek Tha Gaon tells the story of Semla which is one of the ‘Ghost Villages’ of the region. It is Lakhera’s first full-length movie, Semla is her paternal hometown.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Srishti said that the town only has 5 people living there right now. She is spending the lockdown there with her parents. Her paternal and maternal families have also migrated from the region.

The film features two women Leela, and 80-year-old, and Golu, 19 years old, who later on leave the village. Srishti said that when she came to Semla in 2014, she never had the idea of the movie in her mind but watching Leela going about her days kicked off the idea. She expressed that when she met Golu, she saw how Golu wanted to have a better future and life out of this place where she felt stuck.

The film’s third character Dinesh Bhai, who is a Dalit, expresses how he has no work to do and nor can he get any because of his caste. He explains how Dalits have been suppressed since the time of the Kings. Srishti further spoke about how the people are dependent on work given by the MNREGA and wages that are always delayed.

The movie features only a handful of people but director Lakhera has gone a step ahead win showcasing the emotion. By the end of the movie, Leela and Golu spend time sitting on the parapet and sharing old town stories. Eventually, Leela moves to Dehradun and live with her daughter while Golu is living with relatives in Rishikesh as she trains to be a yoga instructor. This is also the director's debut as a full-length feature filmmaker.

