After a video of Instagram influencer Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria having a drink on a major Dehradun road went viral, Uttarakhand police officials on Monday left for Gurugram to arrest Kataria for his misconduct.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, a YouTuber named Bobby Kataria who is a resident of Gurugram in Haryana was seen in a video; drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair and stopping traffic in the middle of the road in the state capital Dehradun.

Dehradun police station Cantt SHO Rajendra Rawat on Monday said, “A team of Uttarakhand Police has left for Gurugram to arrest Youtuber Bobby Kataria.”

Dehradun Court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for consuming alcohol while sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy Dehradun road. A case was also registered under 290/510/336/342 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 A under the Information Technology Act.

सोशल मीडिया पर बॉबी कटारिया नामक युवक द्वारा सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर खुले में शराब पीने संबंधी वायरल वीडियो का श्री Ashok Kumar IPS, DGP Sir द्वारा संज्ञान लेने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने बॉबी कटारिया के विरुद्ध 290/510/336/342 IPC व 67 IT Act के अंतर्गत मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है। pic.twitter.com/DJ4xOadw6q — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) August 11, 2022

Case filed against Kataria by Uttarakhand police

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar opened an investigation into the unusual occurrence. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Bobby Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account.

"Let's enjoy a bit on the roads," the caption read while a part of the song ‘sadak hai apne baap ki’ (the road belongs to my father) was added in the background of the video. The short clip has now triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

The video depicted him sitting on a chair in the middle of the road, pouring out a large one for himself from a bottle, and sipping it leisurely as traffic moved around him.

Kataria also accused of lighting a cigarette inside an aircraft

Earlier, Kataria surfaced in the news after he was allegedly found to be smoking inside a SpiceJet flight. The airline later said that the action was taken as the passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.

However, speaking to ANI, Kataria said, “The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the video in which Kataria was seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet flight is old. Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed and appropriate action was taken.