Valentine's Day 2022: 10 Poems To Share With Your Love On Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated by not only spending time with your partner but also by showering them with extra love and affection. This can be achieved via gifts like a watch, dinner date, flowers, chocolates, and more or simple yet thoughtful special gestures. On that note, here are 10 poems to spread warmth and love in your partner's heart on Valentine's Day 2022.

Happy Valentine's Day 2022 poems

1. If you were my rose, then I'd be your sun,

painting you rainbows when the rains come.

I'd change my orbit to banish the night,

as to keep you in my nurturing light.

2. As long as the birds are singing,

As long as the fish can swim,

As long as the sun keeps shining,

I will love you in the bright or dim.

3. It's the way you say I love you and the way you hold my hand.

There's just so much about you I completely understand.

It's the twinkle in your eye that I only see when you look at me.

It's the warmth of your hands; it sends a shock straight to my feet.

4. I love you for a lifetime,

Not only for a day.

I love you for who you are,

Not what you do or say.



5. On Valentine's Day, I think about

The people who are dear,

How much they add to life's delight

Whenever they are near.

You've always been a total joy,

Such pleasant company,

I very much appreciate

Our compatibility!

By Joanna Fuchs

6. On Valentine’s day, you’re on my mind;

You’re a special person, one of a kind.

You’re a pick-me-up, a happiness parfait,

So I wish you joy on Valentine’s Day.

By Joanna Fuchs

7. You're in my thoughts and in my heart

Wherever I may go;

On Valentine's Day, I'd like to say

I care more than you know.

By Joanna Fuchs

8. It’s all I have to bring today—

This, and my heart beside—

This, and my heart, and all the fields—

And all the meadows wide—

Be sure you count—should I forget

Some one the sum could tell—

This, and my heart, and all the Bees

d Which in the Clover dwell.

By Emily Dickinson

9. When I say I love you,

I really mean a lot,

You are there in my dreams,

In my every thought,

On this very special day,

Let me say,

Happy Valentine's Day

10. Can't stay without you my love,

You are the need I desire,

You have become my life my world,

With you I get a feeling of being higher,

I love you all the way,

Wish you a happy Valentine's day!

Image: Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao