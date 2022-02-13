Valentine's Day 2022: Last Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Him & Her (Hubby & Wife)

Valentine's Day 2022, the day of celebrating love with your significant other, is inching closer. On February 14, people will celebrate the special occasion by spending time with their loved ones and showering them with love and affection to make them feel extra special. This can be done by simply being with them or presenting them with a small token of love in the form of gifts.

From dinner reservations to expensive watches, there are a number of gifts to present your partner with to celebrate the lovely occasion. However, a few can also end up forgetting to prepare a special gift and will be forced to come up with a last-minute present that will make their partners happy. This Valentine's Day 2022, check out the list of a few Valentine's day gifts that can be prepared last-minute.

1. Chocolate hampers

Going traditional on Valentine's Day for a last-minute gift can never go wrong with some chocolates. From biscuits to candies, collect a bunch of your partner's favourite goodies and assemble them in a small basket. To add colour and flavour of love to the gift, add a few ribbons and flowers. You can also sprinkle a little glitter to make the hamper more attractive.

2. Initial necklace

While going for a tattoo at the last minute does not sound plausible, you can make your partner happy and loved by buying a necklace with initials on it. The initials can be theirs or yours or even a combination of both. Take your partner's choice in gold and silver into consideration whilst choosing the necklace to add thoughtfulness to the gift.

3. A journal for couples

Nothing better than planning things and activities to do together ahead of time. Then why not write them down together? You can buy a normal diary or book and decorate them with some stickers, glitters or ribbons to personalize it and gift it to your partner. The journal can be used to write down your plans, ideas, thoughts or even grocery lists together. It will be your lovely couple bucket list.

4. Crockery Set

If your partner does not like chocolates, flowers, scented candles or necklaces, a simple yet elegant crockery set might be a way to win their heart. Take their kitchen style and design into consideration before buying the kitchen sets. You can also embed words or names on the crockeries to show efforts.

5. Instant Camera

There is a range of compact and affordable cameras packed with personalized style and design options to gift your partner. Use the camera to capture some of your fondest memories with them and decorate the photographs in your room.

Image: Unsplash