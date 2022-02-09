Valentine's Day: 'The Royal Treatment', 'Gehraiyaan' & More Romance Films To Watch On OTT

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and one of the favourite ways to celebrate the special day is to snuggle up at home and stream a romantic film. Besides entertaining the audience, films have been playing a vital role in people's lives. From setting trends to gravitating numerous emotions, films are an essential part of people's lives. This Valentine's Day, you can make a home date night and feel special by settling in with one of these romantic films on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other streaming platforms that suits your needs.

Latest romantic films to watch on Valentine's Day

'The Royal Treatment'

Helmed by Rick Jacobson and penned by Holly Hester, this American drama features Laura Marano and Mena Massoud in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Manhattan-based hairdresser Izzy, who is given an opportunity to work at the wedding of Prince Thomas. The film became the week's most-watched film on Netflix since its premiere on January 20 this year.

'Gehraiyaan'

The Shakun Batra directorial film is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. It features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film centres around modern-day relationships. In the latest voice notes shared by the characters, they used terms like 'Emotions will sink deeper', 'choices will have consequences,' 'love will get complicated', 'relationships will get twisted' as they dived into the 'world of Gehraiyaan'.

'I Want You Back'

The film is a romance-comedy drama that features Jenny Slate and Charlie Day in the lead roles. The film shows two people, who bond after being ditched by their partners for new relationships. Its aftermath follows the couple joining forces to bring those couples down. It also stars Scott Eastwood, Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto, and Clark Backo in essential roles. I Want You Back premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

'Thalli Pogathey'

This is a Tamil romantic comedy film starring Atharva Murali, Amitash and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The plot revolves around a girl who travels to another city to meet her ex-lover on the day of her first wedding anniversary. The film was initially released in theatres on December 24, 2021, and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

'Four to Dinner'

Four to Dinner is a rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates. The film has parallel storylines portraying four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations. The film stars Ilenia Pastorelli, Matilde Gioli, Giuseppe Maggio among others. It premiered on Netflix on January 5.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

The film premiered on Netflix on January 7 and it has Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Its plot revolves around a weightlifting champion and fitness trainer in Chandigarh, who falls in love with the new Zumba instructor at his gym. Things go awry when he proposes to her, who later reveals she is transgender.

'Ranjish Hi Sahi'

The film allows its viewers to revisit the 70's during the golden era of the Indian film industry. It follows a struggling film director, Shankar (Tahir Raj Bhasin), as he begins an affair with an aspiring actor, Aamna (Amala Paul). The problem arises when his wife, Anju (Amrita Puri), comes to know, and the whole situation turns into a convoluted love triangle. The film is streaming on Voot Select.

