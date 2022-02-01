Valentine's Week 2022: Check Full Date Sheet Of Special Days Ahead Of Valentine's Day

The month of February may be the shortest out of all the months but it is the one filled with the most love and affection with people gearing up to celebrate the popular festival of love, Valentine's Day. The occasion not only allows people to shower their loved ones with love but also gives a perfect opportunity to confess one's true feelings. Although the occasion has far more historical significance than most people know, it is heartily celebrated in the modern world famously with chocolates, flowers, gifts and romantic dinners.

Valentine's Day week 2022 special days

Day 1: February 7th, Rose Day

Day 2: February 8th, Propose Day

Day 3: February 9th, Chocolate Day

Day 4: February 10th, Teddy Day

Day 5: February 11th, Promise Day

Day 6: February 12th, Hug Day

Day 7: February 13th, Kiss Day

Day 8: February 14th, Valentine's Day

Why do we celebrate Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day falls on February 14 every year and this year i.e 2022, the occasion will be celebrated on Monday. Historically, the date was called Lupercalia in the ancient Roman calendar as many historians believed it to be the reason for the day being celebrated for love. Lupercalia reportedly celebrates fertility as the ancient tradition may have involved the men and women becoming a couple by drawing each other's names from a jar.

Over the years, Valentine's Day celebration has become dynamic with the celebration not only being limited to romantic couples but also between friends, family and more as people celebrate love amongst each other. The celebration starts from February 7 as people celebrate the whole week leading up to Valentine's Day with different special days like Rose Day, Chocolate Day and more.

Image: Unsplash