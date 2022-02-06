Valentine's Week 2022: Rose Day Special Wishes, Greetings, Pics, Quotes & WhatsApp Status

The month of love has already arrived and many are looking to spend this time with their loved ones. Whether it be romantic dates or gifting something special to your loved ones, people prefer celebrating the whole Valentine week with great zeal. Valentine's day is not celebrated just for a day but the festivities last for an entire week. People also celebrate Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. And each day has its own significance.

The celebrations start a week before on February 7 with Rose Day. On this day, people gift roses to their loved ones. Each colour of the rose has its own sentiment. Red signifies love and passion, while yellow stands for friendship, and many more like that. Here are some wishes, greetings, pics and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Rose Day Wishes:

Happy Rose Day! My favourite place in the world is right next to you.

Sending you a rose plant instead of a flower. I pray and wish that you stay in my life forever. Happy Rose Day!

Sending you a bunch of handpicked roses on this day to express my love for you which is eternal. Happy Rose Day!

May God makes your life beautiful like the roses and remove all the thrones away from your path of success. Happy Rose Day.

Thanks for being as graceful as the rose. I hope you have a great day ahead. Happy rose day 2022!

Rose Day Greetings:

Image: WriteNamePics

Image: whoa.in logo

Image: UpToBrain

Image: whoa.in logo

Rose Day Pics:

Image: www.bestwishes4u.in

Image: Aamadmi

Image: List Bark

Image: Dekh News

Rose Day Quotes:

“The rose is the flower and handmaiden of love – the lily, her fair associate, is the emblem of beauty and purity.” – Dorothea Dix

“But friendship is the breathing rose, with sweets in every fold.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” – William Shakespeare

“Won’t you come into the garden? I would like my roses to see you.” – Richard Brinsley Sheridan

“A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia

Rose Day Whatsapp Status:

Image: ShortStatusQuotes

Image: LoveSove.com

Image: ShortStatusQuotes

Image: Apps For PC Planet

Image: Instagram/@chitwan_agri_hub