Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe Bryant On Father's Day; Visits NBA Legend's Childhood Home

Vanessa Bryant dedicated a heartfelt post to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Father's Day while visiting his childhood residence in Philadelphia alongside their daughters. The 40-year-old took to her Instagram space and dropped a throwback glimpse featuring Kobe as she wished him. The pictures showcased the sports icon wearing a Star Wars-themed t-short bearing the words '#1 Dad.'

Vanessa Bryant wishes late NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Father's day

Dropping the adorable glimpse of the couple, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Father’s Day, baby. @kobebryant #BestGirlDad." Her post garnered love-filled reactions from fans as they remembered Kobe, while celebrities like David Beckham, and Khloe Kardashian among several others also dropped heart emoticons.

In a separate post, Vanessa could be seen posing alongside her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, 2 in front of Kobe's childhood home in Philadelphia. In the photo dump, she included Kobe's glimpse as he played basketball as a teen. Vanessa also flaunted her nail art which had 'KOBE' spelt out.

According to PEOPLE, Vanessa recently visited a basketball court dedicated to Kobe and their daughter Gianna and unveiled a stunning Mural depicting the late father-daughter duo. In a social media post, Vanessa also explained why she chose to help open a court dedicated to her late family members. "I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with equal opportunity which was important to Kobe and Gianna," she mentioned and continued, "We are grateful to the City of Philadelphia, @muralarts for welcoming this project and helping to make it a reality."

For the unversed, Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in California in January 2020 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. At that time, Gianna was just months away from her 14th birthday.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KOBEBRYANT)