Varalakshmi Vratam is an auspicious day for married women as they pray for the well-being of their family members. The festival of Varalakshmi Vratam is marked by many women in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Varalakshmi Vratam 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, August 5. On this day, people exchange warm messages, send wishes and quotes to their close ones and more, while it is believed that the Goddess of wealth and prosperity showers blessings on the devotees.

Varalakshmi Vratam 2022: Wishes, images, greetings, messages, pics and more

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with an abundance of happiness and let Astalakshmis fill your life with Health, Wealth And Freedom. Happy Varamahalakshmi festival.

Namastestu Mahamaye, Shree Pithe Sura Poojite. Shanka Chakra Gadha Haste, Maha Lakshmi Namoostute. Happy Varamahalakshmi habba.

I wish you Happy Varalakshmi Vratam and I pray for the Goddess for your prosperous life.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.

I wish you and your family members a Happy Varalakshmi Vratham and I pray to the Goddess for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life

All Good Wishes to all Women who keep Fasting on this great Occasion. Enjoy Varamahalakshmi and Have Fun.

Let Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all eight forces on this Varalakshmi Vratam festival.

Sri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvati (learning), Priti (love), Kirti (Fame), Santi (Peace), Tushti (Pleasure) and Pushti (Strength). Happy Vara Mahalaxmi Vratham.

Let Goddess Varalakshmi who is an aspect of Sri Mahalakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.

Here are some of the images you can send your loved ones to celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam 2022.

