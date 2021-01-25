Varun Dhawan's Fan Waits For Him Outside Wedding Venue With Handmade Sketches

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. A fan of the actor reached the wedding venue, to hand him a present on his wedding. The fan had come to the wedding destination all the way from Mumbai’s Prabhadevi and waited for the actor outside his wedding venue but Varun Dhawan could not meet him.

Varun Dhawan's fan waited for him with gifts

Media portal ANI spoke to the fan standing outside Varun Dhawan’s wedding venue identified himself as Shubham. The portal reported that the fan has been an avid Varun Dhawan fan from the last 8 years. Reprotedly, Shubham has watched all of Varun Dhawan’s films.

Reportedly, Shubham wanted to gift Varun Dhawan couple of sketches of the actor that he made himself. Reportedly, he could not meet with Varun Dhawan as the actor was unable to come outside his wedding venue. However, as per reports, Shubham was not disappointed and told the media portal that he would try meeting him again some other time.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding

On another note, Varun Dhawan posted a couple of pictures from his wedding on his Instagram profile. The actor captioned the post as, “Life long love just became official”. Check out the pictures that have gone viral on the internet.

Varun Dhawan's wedding photos

Varun also posted a picture from his Haldi ceremony where he was seen flaunting his cuts. He captioned the post as, “Haldi done right”. Check out the post below.

Varun Dhawan on his love story

Speaking on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends but the minute I saw her, I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it."

