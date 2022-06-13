Vat Purnima 2022: Vat Savitri Poonam Date, Muhurat, Puja Samagri List And More

Vat Savitri Vrat also termed as Vat Purnima Vrat is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. On this day, married ladies pray for the well-being of their husbands and they offer their prayers to 'Vat' or Banyan tree. The Vat Savitri vrat (fast) is also performed to commemorate Savitri's fortitude in fighting Yamraj (the goddess of death) to resurrect her spouse Satyavan.

Married women all across India celebrate Vat Purnima 2022 with great zeal and devotion. This year it is going to be celebrated on June 14. As the festival is around the corner, here we bring you details about the Vat Savitri Purnima date, Vat Purnima Puja Samagri and much more.

Vat Purnima 2022 Date and Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Vat Savitri Vrat is going to be observed on Jyeshtha Purnima. The day falls on Purnima tithi and hence is called Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat. Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 14. Purnima tithi will begin at 09:02 pm on June 13 and will end at 05:21 pm on June 14. The most auspicious time is 11:54 AM - 12:49 PM.

Vat Purnima Puja Samagri

For the pooja, one will need an earthen lamp, Ghee or sesame or mustard oil, solidified sugar candies or batasha, flowers, sacred red thread, incense sticks, fruits, sacred dried grass, Suhag samagri (things used by married women like vermilion, bangles, saree, bindi etc.) along with 'prasad' or 'bhog.'

Vat Savitri Puja 2022 Ritual

As per the rituals, women on this day gather at a temple with a Banyan or Vat tree and pray for the good health of their husbands. The ladies sprinkle holy Ganga water on the tree and wrap red threads around it 108 times while praying for their husbands' well-being.

(Image: ANI)