'Venky Mama's Pirated Print Played On Travel Bus, Lands Operators In Trouble

Piracy has been a big threat to the film industry over the years. It is a known fact that movies get leaked online within hours of its release. Once that happens, it doesn’t take a lot of time for it to go viral and be shared among the netizens. Recently, the employees of a tour bus played the pirated version of Venky Mama for its commuters. As the commuters raised an alarm, after which reportedly one of the operators was detained.

As per reports, the incident took place on a bus that was on its way from Hyderabad to Mysore. Some of the commuters were fans of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya and expressed their displeasure over the playing of the pirated version. Not just that, they reportedly even took the matter with the police. They filed a complaint against the travel agency at the Kurnool police station, after which one of the operators was detained. Pictures from the police station too surfaced on the Internet and went viral.

Venky Mama

Venky Mama has been produced by Suresh Daggubati, father of Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. Rana too had been spotted during the promotions of the film. Naga Chaitanya-Venkatesh are paired opposite Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna. The movie is directed by KS Ravindra. As per reports, the movie enjoyed an impressive run at the box office in the opening weekend. Mahesh Babu too praised it on Twitter, writing, "#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and@chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team."

#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry 👌 A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team 👍😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2019

