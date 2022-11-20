Veteran Actor Tabassum Govil Dies At 78 Due To Cardiac Arrest; Film Industry Pays Tribute

Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passed away at the age of 78 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor, who was famous for hosting the popular Doordarshan talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, had been admitted to a hospital for the past few days. She breathed her last on Friday, November 19, following two cardiac attacks.

Confirming Tabassum's demise, his son Hoshang Govil told PTI that she had a 'gastro problem' due to which she was admitted a few days ago. She died after having cardiac arrests back to back. "A few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had a gastro problem and we went there for a check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night," he mentioned.

Tabassum's demise is being mourned by the who's who of the film fraternity, including Anupam Kher, Adnan Sami, Madhur Bhandarkar and more. Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher penned a note remembering the 'jovial and a wonderful' actor and the great TV personality.

His message in Hindi loosely translates to, "Tabassum Ji was very jovial and a wonderful actress as well as a great television personality. I had the opportunity to participate in her famous Doordarshan program “Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan”. Will never be able to forget her smile. Her departure brings me immense sadness."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, "Sad to hear the demise of veteran actress & anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & admirers. #OmShanti.”

Saddened to learn the news that Tabassum Sahiba has passed away. We will never forget her adorable, smiling & signature style on Television that won our hearts.

“Ab Jannat Ke Aur Bhi Phool Khilainge Gulshan Gulshan…”



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون🤲



Popularly known as Baby Tabassum, she began her career as a child artist. She featured in movies like Mera Suhaag, Manjhdhar and Bari Behen among others. Tabassum is survived by her husband Vijay Govil and their son Hoshang.

