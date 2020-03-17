Vijay speaks first time on I-T raids, gives interesting answer on advice to younger self

The Income Tax team landing on the sets of Master and raids taking place at Vijay’s residence became a talking point. While the actor reportedly received a clean chit in the controversy, he has maintained silence over it since then. Though not asked about it directly, the Mersal star spoke for the first time on the controversy at the audio launch of Master in Chennai.

On stage, Vijay was asked what advice he’d like to give to his younger self. The 45-year-old quipped that it used to be ‘peaceful’ back then, without any raids. He wished to have that life back, though he stated that he continues to have fun.

The actor’s only other reference to the I-T raids before was when he uncharacteristically posted a selfie with fans from Neyveli, the sets where the I-T officials had visited, to thank them after the shoot of the film.

The controversy

Vijay’s residence at Panaiyur was raided by I-T on February 6 as a part of an investigation into the financial dealings related to the film Bigil.

The production house AGS Cinemas, that had backed Bigil and film financier Anbu Chezhian were the main focus of the investigations. The raids conducted at 38 premises led to Rs 77 crore seizure. The official I-T statement had then claimed the ‘prominent actor’s dealings, referring to his remuneration for the ‘Rs 300-crore hit’, was ‘subject matter of investigation’.

Later, reports claimed that he had been given a clean chit by I-T department, whose sources were quoted as saying that he had paid due taxes for his remuneration for the film.

Meanwhile, there were numerous other highlights at the audio launch, most notably the bonding between ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, who are locking horns in the film. Be it wearing a suit or grooving on stage, ‘Thalapathy’ fans were delighted for various reasons.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also stars Malavika Mohanan and the film is reportedly gearing up to release on March 9.

