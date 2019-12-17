Thalapathy 64: Crew Of Vijay-starrer Smokes Inside School Campus, Complaint Lodged

A complaint has reportedly been lodged against the crew of Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 for allegedly smoking inside the school premises during the shoot. Tobacco Monitor, an app that serves as a platform to report violations of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), raised the issue after receiving multiple complaints. It has also approached the Department of Differently Abled Welfare.

As per reports, the shooting of the movie was recently held at a school for the visually challenged, Victoria Memorial Blind School, in Poonamalle, where the members of the cast were allegedly spotted smoking. The platform released a statement, “The Section 4 of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) states that, ‘Smoking in public places is prohibited’. On the other hand, Section 6 (b) states that the sale or usage of cigarettes or any other tobacco product is prohibited within 100 yards of any educational institution; be it school, college or even a tuition centre’. The movie crew has shown such a lethargic attitude by smoking inside the school where countless number of disabled children get educated.”

As per reports, Tobacco Monitor has filed a complaint against the team, and also expressed their objection about the Department of Differently Abled Welfare providing permission for the movie crew to go inside the campus. The platform urged the Department of Differently Abled Welfare to direct the school to install ‘no smoking’ signs. They also asked them to not allow film crews to shoot inside school premises.

Thalapathy 64

Thalapathy 64 had gone on floors with a pooja in October. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanangaraj.

