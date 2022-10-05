Vijayadashami 2022: Happy Dussehra Images, Wishes, SMS, Quotes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

The festival of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated with full pomp and fervour across the nation at the end of Navaratri every year. Dussehra celebrates the victory of good over evil i.e the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, the King of Lanka, as well as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur.

On this day, people burn the effigies of Ravana to symbolise the destruction of evil. Dussehra also leads to the preparations for Diwali, the festival of lights which is celebrated exactly 20 days after Vijayadashami. Vijayadashami 2022 will be celebrated on October 5.

Vijayadashami 2022: Happy Dussehra images, wishes, SMS, quotes and more

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra 2022!

Burn all ego, hatred and anger within you along with the effigy of Ravana on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra!

May the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you.

May Lord Rama shower you and your family with his blessings and may you always keep sharing love and happiness! Happy Vijaya Dashami to you all.

Best wishes for a happy Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all of your wishes and bestow upon you good health, success, and happiness.

Lord Rama, grant you strength and courage to walk the path of virtue and righteousness. Best wishes on Vijayadashmi!

Sending my warm wishes for a happy Dussehra! May the day bring you good fortune and success today and forever.

I wish you success in banishing all negative thoughts from your mind, just as Lord Ram did for evil on Earth. Have a prosperous and happy Dussehra!

This Dussehra, may all of your worries and problems be resolved. Happy Dussehra!

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

Just as Lord Ram destroyed evil from the Earth, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind. Have a happy and prosperous Dussehra!

