Vikas Khanna Gives A Befitting Reply To US Senate Candidate's 'third World Migrants' Tweet

Indian Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna gave a befitting reply to US senate candidate's controversial 'third world migrants' tweet.

Isha Khatu
Vikas Khanna

Recently, US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke made headlines with her 'third world migrants' tweet. Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna has now come up with a response to her tweet that has won netizens' hearts. Take a look at the tweet.

Vikas Khanna's befitting response to the US Senate candidate

US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke had written: ''Most third-world migrants cannot assimilate into civil societies. Prove me wrong.” This tweet raised many eyebrows on Twitter. Indian Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna took to his Twitter to give her a reply that has been garnering massive attention from netizens. He mentioned his achievements in his reply. He wrote that he has received the highest awards -- from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award. He also mentioned that he was called the “The Hottest Chef in NY” and also featured on the cover page of the New York Times. 

Several netizens who have migrated to the US responded to the US senate candidate and Vikas Khanna's tweet. They mentioned their achievements in their tweets. Vikas Khanna's Twitter reply was widely appreciated and people supported him. A Twitter user mentioned his wife is doing a great job in the US. He also mentioned that many immigrants are actually doing well. Take a look at some of the tweets:

Another Twitter user mentioned that he is a migrant. He also said that he has a Ph.D. in English. Another user replied to the US Senate and wrote that he is an Indian-American and a Combat Veteran. Take a look at these tweets. 

On the other hand, Vikas Khanna's Twitter fans supported him by replying to his tweet. Another Twitter user wrote that Vikas Khanna gave the 'best response'. She also sent a gif of Barrack Obama dropping the mic. Here are the tweets.

An Indian user seemed confused and wrote that she's not sure if India is still considered a third world country. Another Indian user used a pun by saying that the 'only Vikas (development) that is taking place in India are the efforts that Vikas Khanna has taken'. She spoke about Vikas Khanna's lockdown charity where his initiative Feeding India fed more than 50 million Indians in the country during the COVID-19 crisis. Take a look at the tweets. 

