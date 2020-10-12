Vikas Khanna Gives A Befitting Reply To US Senate Candidate's 'third World Migrants' Tweet

Recently, US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke made headlines with her 'third world migrants' tweet. Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna has now come up with a response to her tweet that has won netizens' hearts. Take a look at the tweet.

Vikas Khanna's befitting response to the US Senate candidate

US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke had written: ''Most third-world migrants cannot assimilate into civil societies. Prove me wrong.” This tweet raised many eyebrows on Twitter. Indian Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna took to his Twitter to give her a reply that has been garnering massive attention from netizens. He mentioned his achievements in his reply. He wrote that he has received the highest awards -- from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award. He also mentioned that he was called the “The Hottest Chef in NY” and also featured on the cover page of the New York Times.

Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/8owu9SbibQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 10, 2020

Several netizens who have migrated to the US responded to the US senate candidate and Vikas Khanna's tweet. They mentioned their achievements in their tweets. Vikas Khanna's Twitter reply was widely appreciated and people supported him. A Twitter user mentioned his wife is doing a great job in the US. He also mentioned that many immigrants are actually doing well. Take a look at some of the tweets:

My wife is from Nigeria: she's doing a very good job at assimilating into American society. In fact, immigrants from many so-called third-world societies are very successful in the U.S. You are simply ignorant on this topic. — Richard W. Cleveland (@Richwcleve) October 10, 2020

Another Twitter user mentioned that he is a migrant. He also said that he has a Ph.D. in English. Another user replied to the US Senate and wrote that he is an Indian-American and a Combat Veteran. Take a look at these tweets.

“Third World” refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? — viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) October 10, 2020

I'm an Indian-American. Combat vet. Army retiree. Grad student. Born in India. Questions? — The Great War & Modern Memory (@ps9714) October 9, 2020

On the other hand, Vikas Khanna's Twitter fans supported him by replying to his tweet. Another Twitter user wrote that Vikas Khanna gave the 'best response'. She also sent a gif of Barrack Obama dropping the mic. Here are the tweets.

And still India ka beta 🙌🙌🙌

More power to you Vikas — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) October 10, 2020

Best response, Sir! You have always made us proud! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E6942s7Fzj — ᴮᴱAishwarya⁷ Jadhav (@its_aishu) October 10, 2020

An Indian user seemed confused and wrote that she's not sure if India is still considered a third world country. Another Indian user used a pun by saying that the 'only Vikas (development) that is taking place in India are the efforts that Vikas Khanna has taken'. She spoke about Vikas Khanna's lockdown charity where his initiative Feeding India fed more than 50 million Indians in the country during the COVID-19 crisis. Take a look at the tweets.

The only kind of "Vikas" that is there for our country. Gratitude to this humble man who is #FeedingIndia and never leaves any opportunity to thank those who hv helped him in his journey in his trademark #cooking with love & compassion. We are proud of you @TheVikasKhanna Sir. https://t.co/B1rQBVR2nA — Nidhi Arora (@nidhi4all) October 11, 2020

Are we still considered as third world country🤔🤔 — Neha (@solankineha) October 11, 2020

