Vikas Khanna Reveals What Disturbed Him When Asked If His Sense Of Hunger Came From India

Michelin-star and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has donned many hats from being a restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, he spoke about his comment that his sense of hunger came from New York, not India that gained appreciation from Indians all across the world. He also spoke about how stereotyping Third World countries was disturbing.

In Vikas Khanna's interview with Republic World, he said, "The BBC interview happened around four o'clock in the morning, New York time, and it was on prime time in London and I was very exhausted because I was running, feeding through the night. It was a very tough and challenging time for me because of the pressure of running such a huge campaign and that also remotely. I know that the country was struggling, and I understand that the whole world was struggling, but to always say that if you come from the Third World, then you are hungry and you are always on the streets. And it was very disturbing."

"Of course, I understand that I have gone through it many times a million times. But at that moment, maybe I was too exhausted, and I had found this huge gratitude of being able to serve my country at that time. And then the host said that to me, that, you know, of course, you come from India, so you are always been hungry. It just hit me hard very much."

Vikas Khanna added, "I just gave a very honest answer that, you know, we just stereotyping and paint everybody with the same brush who come from the Third World. But the matter of fact is that some of these countries actually most of these countries know how to live within each other and share and support each other as a community much stronger than the First World. And added to the fact that, when I came to America, at one point I was living in a homeless shelter because of just because that nobody shared but it was just that, you know, when you are beginning to learn about a country and a culture, you make mistakes and sometimes you are not forgiven for those mistakes, even if you didn't do them by your own intentions. So, I never expected this comment to be such a large part of that interview."

Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.

In June 2020, during Vikas Khanna's BBC interview, the TV show host made a statement saying that 'Khanna would understand hunger as he does not come from a rich family". In a short video clip shared on Twitter, the anchor asked Khanna that since he was not from a rich family, he can understand how precarious it can be in India. To which Khanna said, "I understand, but my sense of hunger didn't come from India so much because I was born and raised in Amritsar and we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. The entire city can eat there. But my sense of hunger came from New York when I was struggling here from the very bottom."

