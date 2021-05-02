Vikas Khanna To Send 500 Oxygen Concentrators, 5K PPEs Kits To India; Pens Strong Message

The first wave of COVID-19 had led to the emergence of numerous heroes, with some of the notable names being Sonu Sood and Vikas Khanna. Almost a year later, and with a worse situation in terms of the pandemic, two are still doing their bit to help people. While the former has been making headlines for his efforts on the arrangements of medicines, hospital beds and oxygen supply, the latter too has now extended help to India.

Vikas Khanna sends oxygen concentrators to India

Vikas had similarly extended relief material like foodgrains and other essentials to India during the first wave from USA, where he has been living for two decades. This time, the Michelin Star Chef shared that he will be sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators and personal protective equipments, while sharing details of the organisations he was tying up with.

“In the last few days, we have witnessed the dark effects of COVID-19 all over India. It has crushed out souls," he stated in a video. He continued, "We’ve been working 24/7 to find ways to support India. However far away from my country, I stand with my country.”

On Saturday, he shared that 50 oxygen concentrators were already on its way to India, along with a video of the consignments. He also wrote that the last two weeks were challenging because of the work on partnerships, but stated that the ‘spitirts were stronger.’ Vikas also wrote, ‘Vaccination Centers coming soon.’

50 Oxygen Concentrators on their way to India. Sending it with prayers. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ â¤ï¸

Thank you everyone for you love & support.

To know more, link in the bio...@VibhaOfficial pic.twitter.com/2KT0KoffUs — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 1, 2021

The star chef shared that orders for 500 oxygen concentrators had been n placed and that 5000+PPE kits were on the way. He informed that he had already disbursed $125,000 through the trusted partners.

The last 2 weeks have been very challenging for all of us. Working on partnerships, logistics & international shipments has been tough.

But our spirits are stronger that these dark conditions.

We are with you India, every breath every single moment.#IndiaStrong @VibhaOfficial pic.twitter.com/Rn3Ym0Je04 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 1, 2021

- Order placed for another 500 oxygen concentrators & more PPE kits are being procured.

- Vaccination Centers coming soon.



To learn more about our mission please check the link in the bio. @VibhaOfficial

JAI HIND. â¤ï¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, apart from Sonu, who has been arranging Remdesivir medicine, oxygen supply and hospital beds, Varun Dhawan too has partnered with an organisation to provide oxygen concentrators. Other stars have been sharing posts of netizens’ requeitments on. India recorded 3,92, 488 cases in a day andlodged the highest-ever 3689 deaths in a day.