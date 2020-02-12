'Village Rockstars' Gets A Chapter Dedicated To It In Assam's English Textbooks

Village Rockstars is one of the cinematic gems that India has given to the global film industry. The film was India’s entry to Oscars 2019 that was directed by the popular National Award winner Rima Das.

The film has now been added to in the English textbooks in Assam's schools The texts books will have a whole chapter on the journey of the film and how it portrays the characters of the story so perfectly.

Village Rockstars gets added to the English textbook of schools in Assam

The story of Village Rockers is now part of the standard VII English textbooks as a chapter called Dhunu's Guitar. The chapter will focus on how the film managed to become an iconic piece of work that shows the journey of a 10-year-old girl living in poverty in the state of Assam.

The chapter will also portray the story of the film’s character that was closely studied by Dr Mizo Prova Borah’s SCERT team while developing the new middle school textbook. Professor Padmini Baruah felt the need to educate people about Rima Das’s story. The board also felt that Village Rockers got a slice of Assam through Rima’s film which is an utterly influential story that needs to be told. Here is a list of awards won by the film, Village Rockstars.

Village Rockstars awards

Academy Award for Best International Feature Film - Best Foreign Language Film

National Film Awards - Best Feature Film

Jio MAMI Film Festival 2017 - Golden Gateway award for best film in India Gold category

Muestra de Cine Lanzarote 2017, Spain - Best Young Film

Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles - Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature

Prag Cine Awards 2018- Best Film

3rd BRICS film festival- Special Jury Award

