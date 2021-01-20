Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Aadhaar' Trailer Releases, Promises To Make You Laugh

Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh caught the audiences' eye with his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aadhaar. The trailer of this comedy-drama film released on Wednesday, January 21, 2021. Scroll to see Aadhaar trailer and know more about the film.

Also read | 'Film Industry Should Seriously Think About Making Biopic On Dada Saheb Phalke': Grandson

Also read | Rana Daggubati Shares 'unique' Experience Of Filming 'Mission Frontline' With BSF Soldiers

Aadhaar trailer released

The trailer of Vineet Kumar Singh's comedy-drama movie, Aadhaar, was released on Wednesday. From the trailer, it appears that the movie is set against the backdrop of rural India. The plot of the movie follows the introduction of the Aadhaar card in the village and the first person who got himself registered for the same. The trailer begins with rumours spreading in the village that a Bollywood actor is going to come to visit them.

But when the villagers assemble for the meeting, they realise that it is only a government official who has come to talk about something. The official then introduces the Aadhaar card and even announces its benefits so that people register for it. The trailer also highlights the socio-economic condition of the village and how people are trying to make their ends meet.

Vineet Kumar Singh is the male lead who plays the character of Pharsua who is the first person from the village to get himself registered for the card. Pharsua also is seen to be beaten and jailed by the police. The trailer of the movie also shows the innocence of the villagers one of whom is heard asking the question even after so many years after independence their village has not been able to enter India.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vineet Kumar Singh has said that he feels the movie has come out to be very good. He also added that he has seen the first edit of Aadhaar. He has also elaborated that the movie is neither in favour of Aadhar card nor against it. They have tried to maintain neutrality over the same. Aadhaar cast promises to make the audiences laugh as it stars Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Raghubir Yadav and Alka Amin among others. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on February 5, 2021. Some of the most popular of Vineet Kumar Singh's movies are Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, Jannat, Bombay Talkies, Mukkabaaz and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Also read | Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Shares Note About 'feeling Stuck'

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Twitter Account Was Restricted; #SuspendKanganaRanaut Trends

Image courtesy- @vineet_ksofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.