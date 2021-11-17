Vir Das In Trouble Over Video; Complaints Lodged Over 'derogatory' Comments Against India

A complaint has been registered against actor-comedian Vir Das for allegedly making anti-India comments. The reaction was over his viral video, titled I Come from Two Indias.

He has been accused of using derogatory language against the nation as a part of the video, which was a part of an event in the United States of America. The complaint was lodged at the Tilak Marg police station in New Delhi.

Another complaint was filed by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey in Mumbai.

I have filed the complaint against Vir Das Indian Comedian with @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice for defaming & spoiling the image of India in the USA, which is inflammatory.



He wilfully spelled inciting & derogatory statements against India, Indian women, & the PM of India.

In the video, which is six-minute long, Das talks about the duality of the people in the nation. He addresses issues like rape, COVID-19, farmer protests as well as action against comedians over their statements. One statement from it, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night," has been a subject of debate.

Complainant speaks to Republic

Speaking to Republic, the complainant said, "I think some people are doing conspiracy against India as India is becoming No 1 nation. This is an insult to the self-esteem of women of India. I have requested the police to investigate this matter & I hope Delhi police will lodge an FIR."

He added, "This could be anti-national funding or a funding for ideological fight."

"If Vir Das says that he has shown both sides, then why hasn't he shown that India is progressing, that its literacy and employment is rising, that women who cooked on chulha are now cooking on gas as per Ujjwala Yojana and those facing health issues have gained from Ayushmann Bharat initiative. India's iron is recognised everywhere, our Prime Minister is respected all over the world, so how could he degrade our country on a global level in USA. On USA platform, he is speaking against us & insulting us," he added.

The complainant also said, "Police has said they have taken the cognizance. They are looking for some evidence & document for FIR."

Vir Das issues clarification on viral video

Vir took to Twitter to post his clarification about there being a 'sizeable reaction' to the video which he posted on YouTube. He stated that it was not a 'secret' that every nation had 'light and dark, good and evil' within it.

The Go Goa Gone actor added that the message of his video was that one should not forget that 'we are great' and one should not stop focusing on what 'makes us great.' Das stated that the video ended with a 'gigantic patriotic round of applause' for a nation 'we all love, believe in, and are proud of.'

He added that there was more to a country than the 'headlines'. He stated that the video addressed the 'deep beauty' of the nation was the 'point of the video and the reason for the applause.' 'Please do not be fooled by edited snippets,' his clarification read.

He added that people cheered for India 'with hope, not hate' and 'respect, not malice' and that one could not 'sell tickets, earn applause or represent a great people', with negativity, but 'only with pride'.

Das added that he took his pride for the nation across the world. He also stated that people from any part of the world 'giving Indian an ovation is pure love.'

To the readers of the message, he made the same request he made from the audience of the show, 'to focus on the light, remember our greatness and spread the love.'

