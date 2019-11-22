Doctor Saves Life Of Man By Sucking Urine Out Of His Bladder In Mid-air Flight Emergency

A doctor saved the life of a patient on-flight by sucking urine from his bladder and is now being called a 'hero'. Zhang Hong used a catheter to suck 800ml of urine from the patient's bladder. The doctor Zhang Hong was on China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou to New York on Tuesday, November 19. While the plane was mid-air a passenger on board who might be in his mid-70s suddenly suffered from dysuria, a condition with difficulty where urination becomes quite painful. The two other passengers in the plane named Zhang and Xiao Zhanxiang came to help the passenger on board.

Also Read | JUST WATCH: Naya Pakistan's 'Pigeon Rath' For Peace Going Viral Needs Little Explanation

The aircraft was six hours away from its destination when this man looked ill. The cabin crew were alerted about the condition of the passenger. When flight attendant checked the man he was covered with cold sweats and was unable to urinate. The two doctors on board came quickly to help the patient in need.

Xiao Zhanxiang tried making a device with the available materials on the plane that will help the man urinate but he failed. Without thinking, Zhang Hong took a catheter and started sucking the urine out of the passenger's bladder. He sucked the urine from his bladder into a cup.

Also Read | Mega Make-up Flip Flop Makes Ranu Mondal Go Viral Again: Here's The Entire Saga

The video of the doctors saving the patient on board went viral on social media. People appreciated their efforts and presence of mind and termed both of the doctors as heroes. On asking Zhang about the incident he stated that he did not think about anything at that moment and just had an instinct to save the passenger's life as that is what doctors are for.

Zhang Hong also said the media that the passenger's abdomen was bloated and he was not able to pass urine. He even said that the passenger was going under a state of shock and had he not taken that step the passenger might have lost his life. He said that if urine was not released quickly from the bladder it could have ruptured and proved to be fatal.

Watch Video here:

A doctor was rewarded 100,000 yuan ($14,910) for coming to the aid of a fellow passenger on a plane. He used his mouth to suck out a patient's urine and saved the man's life. https://t.co/EQLQZVN3IQ pic.twitter.com/Z8TVb6Eq7R — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 22, 2019

Also Read | Viral Personalities The Internet Gave Us; Ranu Mondal To Bhuvan Bam

Without any professional medical pieces of equipment, Dr Zhang just used a traditional way to deal with the situation. He used a portable oxygen mask, syringe needle, a bottled milk straw and tape. No instrument to be able to remove the urine, the doctor used his mouth to suck it out after puncturing the man's bladder. The whole procedure took 37 minutes and 800 ml of urine was sucked out of the patient. The man was kept in a stable condition until the flight landed and after landing he was immediately taken to the hospital.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Viral 'Jalebi-Poha' Photo, Cites Late Intimation Of Meeting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.