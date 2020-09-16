Virender Sehwag, Samir Kochhar To Host Interactive Cricket Show On Flipkart Video

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, Flipkart Video is launching an interactive cricket show Power Play with Champions on September 18. The show will provide an opportunity for cricket fans to put their cricketing insights to good use and win prizes. Popular celebrity anchor Samir Kochhar and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will host the show.

While the ‘Swashbuckling opener’ will bring his decades of expertise and a deep understanding of the strategy, Kochhar will bring his mass appeal along with his enthusiasm for the sport. Power Play with Champions will give the users a chance to play the quiz every day and they will be tested on various parameters of the game, the teams, players, run to be made, and wickets.

There would be six predictive questions will challenge the users’ knowledge and predictive skills related to the game and viewers with at least 3 correct predictions will be declared winners after the game. As hosts, the Sehwag and Kochhar will engage in fun banter, narrate interesting incidents and share exciting cricket trivia, through the innovative format of the show.

'I miss the thrill': Sehwag

Speaking about the show, Sehwag said that the year has been unprecedented for everyone and for the sport and technology has played an important role in keeping people together through these times. He said that Flipkart Video has combined technology with the “burning passion” that India shares for cricket.

“Personally, I miss the thrill of being on the field with the crowds cheering, and a show like this gives me an opportunity to engage with the audience. It also builds a sense of community, especially during this time,” he said in a statement.

Kochhar said that he has had a longstanding association with cricket, and he enjoys the sport as much as any other fan. Power Play with Champions launches on the Flipkart app on September 18 and users can access the show by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app’s homepage.

