Virender Sehwag's Biography Has Been Hinted For A Release In 2020?

Virender Sehwag is arguably one of the best players that India has ever seen. Post witnessing the biographies of cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, reports have surfaced talking about the possibility of a Virender Sehwag biography. Here are all the details around the story that have surfaced until now:

Virender Sehwag’s memoir scheduled to release in 2020

According to the recent reports made by a leading tabloid, the possibility of a biography on Virender Sehwag have surfaced. The reports have confirmed that a leading publisher has shown interest, and signed him up to tell his story to the world. Reportedly Virender Sehwag will write his biography as the Nawab of Najabgarh, the same is scheduled to release in the coming year. The reports of Virender Sehwag’s journal has filled the fans with excitement.

Virender Sehwag’s biography would include some of the best instances of the cricketer's career, both on and off the field. The possibility of having a Virender Sehwag biography would open the doors to an opportunity of witnessing the Nawab of Najabgarh’s story on the big screen. Just like Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag’s story would be told by the filming fraternity.

Biographies of renowned cricketers

Kapil Dev:

Kapil Dev’s memoir titled Straight From The Heart was published in the year 2004. It was under Kapil Dev’s captaincy that India secured the 1983 World Cup. Kapil Dev’s life story will also hit the big screen in the coming year.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his biography Playing It My Way in 2014. The cricketer has amazed the entire cricketing fraternity with his performance on the field with the white and red ball alike. His story was also converted into a documentary titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Yuvraj Singh:

The Story of My Life by Yuvraj Singh was released in the year 2013. The book is based on the cricketer’s struggle during the 2011 world cup and his fight with cancer. Yuvi fans across the globe are awaiting Yuvraj's biopic very eagerly.

