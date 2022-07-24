Vishnu Vishal Follows Ranveer Singh's Footsteps; Poses Nude In Pics Clicked By Wife Jwala

After Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm with his nude photoshoot, actor Vishnu Vishal followed the Bollywood star's suit and dropped similar pictures of him lying on his bed. Sharign a trial of glimpses on social media, Vishnu said he was 'joining the trend'. He also revealed that the pictures were clicked by none other than his wife and badminton player Jwala Gutta.

This comes a week after Ranveer bared it all for a photo shoot for a magazine. His recent move left the internet divided, however, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta and Dia Mirza among others hailed the Gully Boy star.

Vishnu Vishal follows 'the trend' as he drops nude pictures online

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, July 23, Vishnu dropped multiple pictures of him posing naked in bed, with only the upper part of his body visible. In the caption, he mentioned, "Well... joining the trend! P.S Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer..."

Well... joining the trend !



P.S

Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer... pic.twitter.com/kcvxYC40RU — VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) July 23, 2022

His post met with a trail of reactions, with Twitterati dropping comments like "why didn't y’all tell me that Vishnu Vishal pulled a Ranveer Singh today????, "If you didn't find what Ranveer Singh or Vishnu Vishal posted appealing, so be it. You get to have opinions & preferences BUT you don't get to tell them how to express themselves through their own body. Not your body. Not your rules," among other things.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot also got a tsunami of reactions. In his stint, the actor reportedly paid homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. Hailing Ranveer's bold avatar. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Major (fire emoji)", while Masaba Gupta commented, "The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic."

Vishnu has starred in and produced projects like Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Ratsasan among others. After taking on a role in the Tamil film FIR, he will now be seen in the thriller, Mohandas.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEVISHNUVISHAL/ PTI)