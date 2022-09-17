Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Significance And More

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day dedicated to honouring the Hindu god Vishwakarma, the celestial architect. It falls on the Hindu calendar's "Kanya Sankranti." The day is typically observed every year on the last day of the Indian Bhado month, which falls between September 16 and September 18 on the Gregorian calendar. Nepal also observes the holiday. Vishwakarma Puja is well-known in West Bengal's industrial district of Haldia.

For those who are celebrating the occasion this year, here are some wishes, messages, greetings and WhatsApp messages that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day:

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

May the architect of the Gods shower you and your family with his choicest blessings. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family.

May you have the beautiful home of your dreams and succeed in all your endeavours. Have a shubh Vishwakarma Puja with your loved ones.

May Lord Vishwakarma shower you with his choicest blessings, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone at home.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Images

Tomorrow is Vishwakarma Puja



Lord Vishwakarma is the divine craftsman, sculptor, architect and engineer of the Gods and also the creator of the Universe.



We should worship for all our machineries and tools.



Happy Vishwakarma Puja to All. pic.twitter.com/E6x7rCn8FG — Astrologer Vivek Parashar (@astrovivekpande) September 16, 2022

Happy Vishwakarma puja to Everyone pic.twitter.com/p1yd8GQ7Sd — Arup Adak (अरूप आदक)🇮🇳 (@ArupAdakCitizen) September 16, 2022

Image: PTI

Image: PTI

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Greetings

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

On the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Puja, here's extending my warm, sincere wishes to you and your family.

May you be blessed with skills and creativity on this auspicious day. To all of my friends, I wish you a happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

May you be blessed with success and growth in your home, business, and life. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: WhatApp messages

May Lord Vishwakarma, the deity of all craftsmen and architects, bestow his virtue and goodwill upon you. Wishing you a great Vishwakarma Puja!

Let us offer our prayers to the one who created machines and tools. Pray and say aloud, “Sri Vishwakarma Baba ki Jai.” Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, let us seek Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings for a happy life.

Sending wishes for prosperity and happiness to everyone. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022!

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Significance

Hindu mythology describes the day as Lord Vishwakarma travelling on a goose with four hands holding a book, a pot, a scale, and a measuring tape. States that celebrate this day with a lot of fanfare include Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam.