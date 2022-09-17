Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Significance And More

Quick links:
Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day dedicated to honouring the Hindu god Vishwakarma, the celestial architect. It falls on the Hindu calendar's "Kanya Sankranti." The day is typically observed every year on the last day of the Indian Bhado month, which falls between September 16 and September 18 on the Gregorian calendar. Nepal also observes the holiday. Vishwakarma Puja is well-known in West Bengal's industrial district of Haldia.
For those who are celebrating the occasion this year, here are some wishes, messages, greetings and WhatsApp messages that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day:
Tomorrow is Vishwakarma Puja— Astrologer Vivek Parashar (@astrovivekpande) September 16, 2022
Lord Vishwakarma is the divine craftsman, sculptor, architect and engineer of the Gods and also the creator of the Universe.
We should worship for all our machineries and tools.
Happy Vishwakarma Puja to All.
विश्वकर्मा पूजा का पावन पर्व हर वर्ष उस दिन मनाया जाता है जब सूर्यदेव सिंह राशि से कन्या राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं, इसलिए इस दिन को कन्या संक्रांति के रूप में भी जाना जाता है।
Happy Vishwakarma puja to Everyone
Hindu mythology describes the day as Lord Vishwakarma travelling on a goose with four hands holding a book, a pot, a scale, and a measuring tape. States that celebrate this day with a lot of fanfare include Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam.