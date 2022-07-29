Wagatha Christie Trial: Vardy Loses Libel Case Against Rooney; 'Evidence Not Credible'

On July 29, Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney, wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, in the “Wagatha Christie” trial. Vardy sued Rooney after the latter accused her of leaking private information to The Sun. Refusing the claims, Vardy said that she had suffered "public abuse on a massive scale" as a result of Rooney's allegations.

“Wagatha Christie” verdict: Judge rules in favour of Coleen Rooney

In a much-anticipated ruling on Friday, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in Rooney's favour and dismissed the claim against her, adding that it is likely Vardy's agent Caroline Watt passed information to The Sun with her help.

She further added, “It is likely that Ms Vardy deliberately deleted her WhatsApp chat with Ms Watt, and that Ms Watt deliberately dropped her phone in the sea."

The judge concluded that "significant parts" of Vardy’s evidence were not credible, adding there were many occasions when her evidence "was manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence, evasive or implausible".

Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy's feud

In October 2019 post, Coleen Rooney took to Instagram to reveal how information from her private social media account was ending up in The Sun newspaper. Coleen said she had tried to find the alleged source by hiding her posts from everyone apart from one account. The 34-year-old then ended her post with: "It's ................ Rebekah Vardy's account."

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Rebekah immediately informed the court that Coleen's post was "untrue" and insisted it was an "unjustified defamatory attack". It also sparked Jamie Vardy to unfollow Wayne Rooney on Instagram. Rebekah continued to deny any involvement in leaking stories to the media and later revealed feeling “suicidal” while seven months pregnant, after suffering from “extreme distress, hurt, anxiety and embarrassment” in the aftermath of the event.

On a more serious note I’ve been inundated with messages from everyone but I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly. — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 10, 2019

Image: AP, Instagram/@Coleen Rooney