Walt Disney Set To Launch New Studio, Announces 'Moana' As First Upcoming Project

Walt Disney Animation Studios is officially set to open a new facility in Vancouver, British Columbia very soon. According to a report by Deadline, the studio will feature series and "special projects" for Disney+. The outlet also reveals that the first project to be released via the new studio will be Moana, which will be a musical series.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' new facility will release several exciting new series

WDAS is set to release several new series based on original Disney movies and characters. Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios, in a recent statement said:

Disney Animation is creating more original storytelling for Disney+, expanding into series for the first time in our history with Iwájú, Tiana, Moana, Baymax! and Zootopia+. As we continue to grow our original slate of projects, there are more creative, artistic and technological opportunities than at any previous time.

Walt Disney Animation Studios President, Clark Spencer, in a statement spoke about the decision and said:

With Burbank and Vancouver both home to some of the world’s most talented artists and technicians, we believe the storytelling and visual quality created within each location will meet the incredibly high standards we set for ourselves and audiences have come to expect from Disney Animation.

According to the report, Amir Nasrabadi will serve as the head of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Vancouver. Nasrabadi was recently the EVP/General Manager at WildBrain Studios and has also worked in Pixar Canada as VP/General Manager as well in "as senior leadership roles" with Illumination and Paramount Animation. The soon-to-be head of studio has served as a finance lead for the studio in the past.

Adding to President Clark Spencer's statement, Nasrabadi said:

I am so honored and excited to be joining the Disney family again. I can’t wait to dive in and collaborate with the talented teams at Disney Animation on a new slate of projects for Disney+ starting with Moana. I continue to be amazed at the high level of artistry and technical advancements coming out of the animation industry here in Vancouver and I am so proud to be a part of this community. This is really a dream come true for me.

The new studio will also produce short-form series along with long-form ones. According to the aforementioned report, the musical series, Moana will release in 2021 on Disney+ and will be produced by Academy Award-nominated, Osnat Shurer. Disney's Marvel Studios on the other hand is also set to come up with an animated series soon titled, What If...?. Marvel's What If...?, that release on August 11.

